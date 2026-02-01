Barcelona lineup vs Albacete: Possible XI for Copa del Rey clash with Flick set to rotate

By Aishat Akanni | 01 Feb 2026 13:23

Barcelona will look to book their place in the semi-final of the Copa del Rey when they face Albacete on Tuesday night, with head coach Hansi Flick expected to rotate his squad amid a busy schedule.

Teenage sensation Lamine Yamal has been in fine form for the Catalan giants this season and is expected to feature again, offering creativity and directness on the right flank as Barcelona aim to control the tie early.

However, Flick remains without several key midfielders - Pedri continues to recover from a hamstring injury, while Gavi is not expected back until mid-February after undergoing surgery on a meniscus injury sustained in August 2025.

Andreas Christensen is also unavailable, with the defender sidelined by a cruciate ligament injury and no confirmed return date.

Joan Garcia is expected to start in goal, with Marc-Andre ter Stegen currently on loan at Girona and Wojciech Szczesny not anticipated to feature.

Defensively, Jules Kounde should line up alongside Eric Garcia, Pau Cubarsi, and Alejandro Balde, offering a blend of experience and youth in the back line as Barcelona look to dominate possession from deep.

In midfield, Fermin Lopez could be paired with Marc Bernal, while Dani Olmo operates in a more advanced role if Flick decides to rest Frenkie de Jong ahead of upcoming commitments.

Further forward, Raphinha may be given a breather, with Marcus Rashford expected to start on the left wing, while the Brazilian could be introduced from the bench later in the contest.

Up front, Ferran Torres is tipped to lead the line ahead of Robert Lewandowski, supported by Yamal on the right as Barcelona aim to blend rotation with attacking threat.

Barcelona possible starting lineup:

Garcia; Balde, Garcia, Cubarsi, Kounde; Lopez, Bernal, Olmo; Rashford, Torres, Yamal