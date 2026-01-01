Sheffield United January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Chris Wilder's side in 2026 winter window

By Calum Burrowes | 01 Jan 2026 08:00

After spending around £10m on new signings and claiming £22m through player sales last summer, Sheffield United could have enough money available to strengthen their squad during the upcoming January transfer window.

The former Premier League side parted ways with Ruben Selles earlier in the season and re-hired Chris Wilder, who has since turned Sheffield United's season around and taken them out of the Championship relegation zone.

With several key players being linked with moves away from Bramall Lane, it remains to be seen whether the Blades will look to bring new players to the club this January.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Sheffield United's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Sheffield United confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sheffield United confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sheffield United net spend: January 2026

Sheffield United total spend January 2026: £0m

Sheffield United total income January 2026: £0m

Sheffield United net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Sheffield United transfer rumours for January 2026

In

None yet!

Out

Gustavo Hamer (PSV, Leeds)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.