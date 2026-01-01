Norwich City January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Philippe Clement's side in 2026 winter window

By Joshua Cole | 01 Jan 2026 08:35

Championship side Norwich City entered the 2025-26 season with hopes of pushing for the playoffs, but their poor start to the campaign has seen them in the fight for survival instead.

Despite their activities in the summer window with up to 12 players signed, the Canaries still have issues at left-back and the creative role, but it remains to be seen if they will address it in January.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Norwich City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Norwich City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Norwich City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Norwich City net spend: January 2026

Norwich City total spend January 2026: £0m

Norwich City total income January 2026: £0m

Norwich City net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Norwich City transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.