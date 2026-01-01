Sheffield Wednesday January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Henrik Pedersen's side in 2026 winter window

By Calum Burrowes | 01 Jan 2026 09:10

Following the departure of owner Dejphon Chansiri, Sheffield Wednesday have been hit with multiple points deductions for charges relating to the club’s failure to pay players on time, as well as other non-payments to staff and HMRC.

In November, the Owls were given special permission to sign players despite being in administration and under a league-imposed transfer embargo. The club brought in Nathan Redmond and Liam Cooper on free transfers, but it remains to be seen whether they will be able to add any further players during this window.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Sheffield Wednesday's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sheffield Wednesday confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Sheffield Wednesday net spend: January 2026

Sheffield Wednesday total spend January 2026: £0m

Sheffield Wednesday total income January 2026: £0m

Sheffield Wednesday net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Sheffield Wednesday transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.