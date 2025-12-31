Southampton January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Tonda Eckert's side in 2026 winter window

By Calum Burrowes | 31 Dec 2025 10:23

After spending the second-highest amount of money in the Championship during the summer of 2025, Southampton have so far endured an underwhelming season.

Relegated from the Premier League last season, the Saints have already parted ways with manager Will Still and currently sit 13th in the table. They will be hoping the January transfer window can provide the boost needed to get their season back on track.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Southampton's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Southampton confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Southampton confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Southampton net spend: January 2026

Southampton total spend January 2026: £0m

Southampton total income January 2026: £0m

Southampton net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Southampton transfer rumours for January 2026

In

None so far!

Out

© Imago

Damion Downs (Hamburg)

Joe Aribo (Rangers)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.