Bristol City January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Gerhard Struber's side in 2026 winter window

By Matthew Cooper | 01 Jan 2026 07:50

Bristol City missed out on promotion to the Premier League last season after they were beaten in the playoffs by Sheffield United and the Robins strengthened their squad over the summer with five new signings.

However, manager Gerhard Struber is keen to add more new faces in January and their budget could be swelled by Antoine Semenyo's expected £65million move from Bournemouth to Manchester City, with Bristol City having a 20 per cent sell-on clause.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Bristol City's confirmed moves during the 2026 January transfer window and also takes a look at their net spend and transfer rumours.

Bristol City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Bristol City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Bristol City net spend: January 2026

Bristol City total spend January 2026: £0m

Bristol City total income January 2026: £0m

Bristol City net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Bristol City transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Sam Morsy (Free agent)

Ranel Young (FK Usce)

Out

Zak Vyner

Anis Mehmeti

Mark Sykes

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.