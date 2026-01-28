Preview: Bristol City vs Derby County - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 28 Jan 2026 15:38 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 16:34

Looking for successive Championship wins in 2026 for the first time, Bristol City welcome Derby County to Ashton Gate for Friday night football.

The Robins beat bottom of the table Sheffield Wednesday 2-0 last time out, while the Rams were denied victory by a Chris Mepham equaliser in the 95th minute against West Bromwich Albion.

Match preview

What seemed like what was becoming a frustrating day for Gerhard Struber's Bristol City eventually turned into a good one when they eventually struck twice in 14 minutes to see off struggling Sheffield Wednesday at the weekend.

With the deadlock sealed with just over an hour played, Scott Twine nodded in the opener before Sam Bell scored his first City goal since returning on loan from Wycombe Wanderers 14 minutes later, to send the Robins up to seventh in the table and keeping them very much in the playoff picture.

The win on Saturday was their 12 Championship victory of the season, to go along with seven draws and 10 losses, leaving Struber's side on 43 points ahead of this one.

Their defensive unit has been a standout throughout their league campaign, with their 31 goals conceded the fourth-best record in the division.

Bristol City will hope their defensive unit can remain solid as the season reaches the business end and they look to force their way into the top six.

© Imago / Every Second Media

As for Derby County, good form over the New Year period has seen them make a surprising push towards the playoff places.

Losing one in their last five league matches means they come into the weekend's clash just a point behind Bristol City and two off sixth-placed Wrexham.

John Eustace's side could have been ahead of their upcoming opponents but were denied three points when Mepham scored a heartbreaking 95th-minute equaliser to stop Derby winning three in a row.

Despite a late draw that would have felt like a loss, they have enjoyed a good season so far and a key aspect of their successful campaign has been their away form, something they hope can continue on the weekend.

On their travels, Derby have collected 24 points from 14 matches, with their seven wins, three draws and four defeats, making them the third-best away side in the division.

This will be the second time the pair have met this season, with Derby County and Bristol City playing out a 1-1 draw back in August.

Bristol City Championship form:

L W L D L W

Bristol City form (all competitions):

W L W D L W

Derby County Championship form:

L W L W W D

Derby County form (all competitions):

W L L W W D

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Bristol City have endured a season disrupted by injuries, though they have welcomed several key players back to the team recently.

Struber will likely be without Zak Vyner who is expected to complete a move to Wrexham ahead of this one and the Robins have already played their first game since Anis Mehmeti's move to Ipswich Town was finalised last week.

After scoring a rare headed goal last time out, his eighth of the season, Twine should start in attack once again for the Robins.

As for Eustace's Derby County, they remain without several first team players for the weekend encounter.

Max Johnston and Carlton Morris are both doubts with their respective injuries keeping them out, although Danny Batth and Dion Sanderson did return to the Rams' matchday squad following their injury issues.

However, Matthew Clarke has served his one-match suspension and should return to the starting XI.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson; McCrorie, Randell, Knight, Pring; Bell, Riis, Twine

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Widell Zetterstrom; Ward, Clarke, Batth, Elder; Travis, Thompson; Brereton, Clark, Brewster; Agyemang

We say: Bristol City 2-2 Derby County

With both sides evenly matched ahead of this one and closing in on the sides in the playoff positions, this is a tough one to call. We expect a closely fought encounter with the points ultimately being shared on the day.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.