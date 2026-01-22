Preview: Bristol City vs Sheffield Wednesday - prediction, team news, lineups

By Calum Burrowes | 22 Jan 2026 12:12

Both Bristol City and Sheffield Wednesday will be eager to end their respective droughts when they meet at Ashton Gate on Saturday afternoon.

The Robins are winless in their last three Championship fixtures, while the Owls are enduring a nightmare run of 22 league matches without victory.

Match preview

Bristol City started 2026 in emphatic style, beating Portsmouth 5-0 in the league and Watford 5-1 in the FA Cup, but their form has since dipped.

A run of three Championship matches without a win has seen them slip to 11th with 40 points to their name.

A Jack Clarke brace condemned the Robins to defeat in midweek, further denting their playoff push, but given how tight the table is, a win on Saturday could lift them back into the top six.

Successive away games have seen Gerhard Struber's side fail to score and pick up just a single point since their huge cup victory, the Robins will welcome a return to home in their bid to return to winning ways.

With that said, their defence continues to be a highlight with only four sides conceding fewer than their 31, an area Bristol City will be keen to continue as the business end of the season draws nearer.

As for Sheffield Wednesday, they travel to Ashton Gate hoping to end a dismal 22-game winless run in the league.

Their season has been derailed by administration in October, a lack of senior squad depth and an 18-point deduction, leaving Henrik Pedersen’s side on -7 points with just one win and eight draws all season.

Coming close to opening the scoring against Birmingham City, goals from Marvin Ducksch and Kyogo Furuhashi ensured another loss for the Sheffield-based side.

Scoring the least and conceding the most in the league, Wednesday enter Saturday's clash with no hope and nothing to play for with their pending relegation to League One imminent.

This will be the second meeting between the sides this year, with Bristol City winning 3-0 at Hillsborough in the reverse fixture.

Bristol City Championship form:

W L W L D L

Bristol City form (all competitions):

L W L W D L

Sheffield Wednesday Championship form:

D D L L L L

Sheffield Wednesday form (all competitions):

D L L L L L

Team News

Bristol City have had a campaign marked with many injuries but have steadily welcomed key players back over the past few weeks.

Zak Vyner remains a doubt after being forced off after 27 minutes against Ipswich in midweek.

After producing a save-of-the-season contender on Tuesday, Manchester United loanee Radek Vitek is expected to keep his place in goal.

Sheffield Wednesday's small squad remains badly hit with injuries, although they appear to have come away from their latest clash with no further concerns.

Di'Shon Bernard, Dominic Iorfa, Liam Cooper, Nathaniel Chalobah, Olaf Kobacki, George Brown, Ike Ugbo, Max Lowe and Ernie Weaver all remain out, giving Pedersen limited choices all over the park.

Club legend Barry Bannan is also being linked with a move away and could have played his final game for the club.

Bristol City possible starting lineup:

Vitek; Tanner, Dickie, Atkinson; Sykes, Randell, Morsy, N. Borges; Twine, Riis, Mehmeti

Sheffield Wednesday possible starting lineup:

Cooper; Palmer, Otegbayo, McGhee, Johnson; J. Heskey, Thornton; Valery, J. Lowe, Ingelsson; Cadamarteri

We say: Bristol City 3-0 Sheffield Wednesday

Eager to move back into the playoff places sooner rather than later, Bristol City come into this one as favourites. We expect the Robins to make light work of their weekend opponents and cruise to victory.

