Oxford United January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Craig Short's side in 2026 winter window

By Nsidibe Akpan | 01 Jan 2026 03:43

Managerless Oxford United are in the relegation places after the board sacked Gary Rowett on December 23 following just one win in 10 games, with former Notts County boss Craig Short appointed caretaker manager for a third time and overseeing an immediate response as the U’s beat Southampton 2–1 on Boxing Day, before a 1–0 home defeat to Swansea City on Monday saw them end the year back in the bottom three, leaving Rowett’s eventual successor with a significant task ahead.

With fixtures scheduled for New Year’s Day and Sunday, January 4, the club may not confirm a permanent replacement before this weekend, although the incoming manager could look to freshen up the squad during the January transfer window, and whoever takes charge at the Kassam Stadium faces a daunting challenge with Oxford currently second favourites for relegation.

Oxford confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Oxford confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Oxford net spend: January 2026

Oxford total spend January 2026: £0m

Oxford total income January 2026: £0m

Oxford net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Oxford transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Alan Sheehan (free agent)

Matt Bloomfield (free agent)

Liam Manning (free agent)

Out

Przemyslaw Placheta (Widzew Lodz)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.