Stoke City January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Mark Robin's side in 2026 winter window

By Calum Burrowes | 01 Jan 2026 09:15

Stoke City's funds were limited in the 2025 summer window, and they were only able to bring in players on free transfers or on loan.

The Potters find themselves just outside the Championship play-offs and may look to bring new players in to improve their chances of promotion back to the Premier League.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Stoke City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Stoke City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Stoke City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Stoke City net spend: January 2026

Stoke City total spend January 2026: £0m

Stoke City total income January 2026: £0m

Stoke City​​​​​​​ net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Stoke City transfer rumours for January 2026

In

None yet!

Out

Eric-Junior Bocat (Standard Liege)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.