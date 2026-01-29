Preview: Stoke City vs Southampton - prediction, team news, lineups

By Carter White | 29 Jan 2026 12:53 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:44

Looking to move back into the top-six places in the second tier, Stoke City welcome Southampton to the bet365 Stadium on Saturday afternoon for a Championship battle.

A patched-up Potters side managed a point at Birmingham City last time out, whilst the Saints shared the spoils in their South Coast derby.

Match preview

After seven consecutive seasons of mid-table mediocrity in the Championship, Stoke City are having a real crack at securing promotion to the Premier League, but a three-game winless run recently has dented their top-six chances.

That being said, the Potters did very well amid an injury crisis to snatch a point at St Andrew's @ Knighthead Park last weekend, when a Phil Neumann own goal levelled the scores following Tomoki Iwata's opener.

Collecting a mere two points from their last three second-tier contests, Mark Robins's troops are sitting 10th in the Championship standings ahead of Saturday's duties, two points behind Wrexham in the lowest of the playoff spots.

Ranking only 16th in the division based on points earned at home, Stoke need to improve their fortunes at the bet365 Stadium in order to seal a top-six berth, with the Staffordshire outfit enduring a recent four-game winless run (D2 L2) across home league fixtures.

Filling in as a makeshift right-back in the Second City last time out due to the Potters' injury woes, left-winger Sorba Thomas is the leading light for the hosts this season, with the Wales international scoring nine goals and providing six assists in the Championship to date.

With the benefit of parachute payments and an elite squad for second-tier standards - on paper - Southampton were expected to fight for automatic promotion this campaign, but Saturday's visitors are consistently falling below pre-season predictions.

The sorry Saints have now won just one of their past nine Championship fixtures following a fiery draw with local rivals Portsmouth last weekend, when a Leo Scienza opener was cancelled out by an effort from Ebou Adams.

After sharing the second-tier spoils in both meetings with Pompey this season, Southampton are languishing down in 15th spot in the Championship table after 29 matches, a sizeable seven points behind the playoff picture.

Tasting victory in only three of their 15 league away matches, the Saints have won as many games on the road as notoriously poor travellers West Bromwich Albion and Birmingham, with Tonda Eckert's troops six games winless across league away contests.

The strong-looking squad of Southampton could be snatched of its leading marksman before the conclusion of the January transfer window, with 11-strike star Adam Armstrong linked to boyhood club Middlesbrough.

Stoke City Championship form: L W W D L D

Stoke City form (all competitions): W W W D L D

Southampton Championship form: D D L L W D

Southampton form (all competitions): D L W L W D

Team News

Stoke are still in the midst of an injury crisis, especially in defensive areas, with Ben Gibson (hamstring), Ben Wilmot (leg) and Junior Tchamadeu (knee) all sidelined.

The Potters are also operating without a key force in the midfield, with Lewis Baker nursing a serious ankle problem.

The hosts' two first-choice goalkeepers are out of action in the form of Viktor Johansson and Gavin Bazunu, meaning that youngster Tommy Simkin will start once again this weekend.

A major blow to Southampton's hopes of mounting an unlikely charge towards the top six, playmaker Scienza has been ruled out until late February with a groin injury.

Closer to a return to the field in an offensive area, Samuel Edozie (hamstring) is yet to kick a competitive ball for the Saints in 2025-26.

Stoke City possible starting lineup:

Simkin; Thomas, Phillips, Talovierov, Bocat; Rigo, Nzonzi; Manhoef, Seko, Bae; Smit

Southampton possible starting lineup:

Peretz; Bree, Harwood-Bellis, Stephens, Wellington; Downes, Jander, Fellows, Azaz, Stewart; Armstrong

We say: Stoke City 1-0 Southampton

Having kept the most clean sheets in the division this season (11), Stoke will be eyeing up another home shutout at the expense of Scienza-less Southampton.

The Saints are on the verge of dropping out of the playoff conversation entirely, and the Potters could put the last nail in the coffin of the visitors' top-six dreams in Staffordshire.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.