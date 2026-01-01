Preston January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Paul Heckingbottom'fs side in 2026 winter window

By Ben Sully | 01 Jan 2026 17:51 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 18:13

Preston head into the new year with aspirations of maintaining their top-six push as they continue to dream of playing top-flight football for the first time since 1960-61.

Paul Heckingbottom will surely be looking for reinforcements to assist Preston's playoff bid in the second half of the campaign.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Preston's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Preston confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Preston confirmed transfers out: January 2026

Harrison Armstrong (recalled by Everton)

Preston net spend: January 2026

Preston total spend January 2026: £0m

Preston total income January 2026: £0m

Preston net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Preston transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Franz Roggow (Hannover 96)

Out

Milutin Osmajic (Celtic)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.