Preview: Ipswich Town vs Preston North End - prediction, team news, lineups

By Freddie Cotton | 29 Jan 2026 02:37 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 03:05

Ipswich Town welcome Preston North End to Portman Road on Saturday afternoon for their latest instalment of Championship action.

The Tractor Boys were beaten 3-1 by Sheffield United in their previous league fixture, while the Lilywhites were thumped 4-0 by Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

Match preview

Although they were unexpectantly beaten by Sheffield United at Bramall Lane last weekend, Ipswich have been flying recently and are looking to make an instant return to the Premier League.

After winning five of their previous six matches, Kieran McKenna's side sit third in the Championship table with 50 points from 28 matches and have a game in hand on several of the surrounding teams.

The Tractor Boys' strength has undoubtedly been their performances at Portman Road, with only Coventry boasting a better Championship home record than Ipswich this season.

Ipswich have won their previous seven consecutive matches in Suffolk and have been defeated only once in any competition at home this season, losing 3-0 against Charlton Athletic in October.

The hosts have also not lost against Preston in any of the previous eight encounters between the sides at Portman Road.

© Imago / Focus Images

After narrowly avoiding relegation to League One last season, finishing just one point above the drop zone, Preston will be content with their campaign so far.

Having played 29 matches, the Lilywhites sit ninth in the Championship with 43 points, only one less than Wrexham who currently occupy the final playoff place.

However, Paul Heckingbottom's side are currently experiencing their worst slump of the season so far, with their 4-0 defeat to Middlesbrough on Saturday their fourth consecutive defeat in all competitions.

In those matches, Preston have failed to score a single goal and to make matters worse, have had a man sent off in each of their previous two games.

Although their recent form does not give any cause for optimism, Preston banked all three points when they played Ipswich at Deepdale in August, courtesy of a first-half Milutin Osmajic penalty.

Ipswich Town Championship form:

D

W

W

W

W

L

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

W

W

W

W

W

L

Preston North End Championship form:

L

W

W

L

L

L

Preston North End form (all competitions):

W

W

L

L

L

L

Team News

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

Both Marcelino Nunez and Jaden Philogene missed out for Ipswich last weekend, with neither looking likely to return in time for Saturday's clash.

The Tractor Boys will certainly be without Chuba Akpom, who has sustained a groin problem and Connor Townsend, who has not featured this season due to a knee injury.

After resting a number of their better players for last weekend's trip to Bramall Lane, it is expected that McKenna will revert to full strength on Saturday.

It looks unlikely that preferred goalkeeper Daniel Iversen will feature for Preston after missing the previous three matches with a groin problem, while the extent of injuries to both Brad Potts and Andrew Hughes remain unknown.

The Lilywhites will be without key defender Jordan Storey for their trip to Portman Road after he was shown a straight red card against Middlesbrough.

In the 28-year-old's absence, it looks likely that Thierry Small will get the nod, having started in a back three that Heckingbottom deployed against Wigan Athletic in the FA Cup earlier this month.

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Cajuste; Egeli, Szmodics, Clarke; Hirst

Preston North End possible starting lineup:

Walton; Offiah, Gibson, Small; Valentin, Devine, Whiteman, McCann, Lewis; Dobbin, Jebbison

We say: Ipswich Town 2-0 Preston North End

Having conceded a significant number of goals recently and failing to score since January 4, it looks highly unlikely that Preston can stop their rut against one of the league's best.

After suffering a setback last weekend, we think Ipswich will bounce back in impressive fashion and extend their winning streak to eight at Portman Road on Saturday afternoon.

