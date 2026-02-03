Raheem Sterling next club: Surprise team 'add' former Chelsea attacker to transfer shortlist

By Carter White | 03 Feb 2026 14:31

Raheem Sterling is reportedly attracted interest from FC Palm City in the United Arab Emirates.

The 31-year-old was most recently at Chelsea, where his association with the club ended during the winter transfer window.

The Blues and Sterling mutually agreed to terminate his contract, with the winger now a free agent on the market.

The former England international failed to feature for the Blues in the Premier League during the 2025-26 term.

Sterling was frozen out of first-team contention by ex-boss Enzo Maresca, with that theme continuing under Liam Rosenior.

© Imago / Antonio Balasco

Sterling wanted by third-tier club?

According to journalist Rudy Galletti, Sterling could be heading towards an eye-catching move in the coming weeks.

The report claims that FC Palm City are keen on bringing the ex-Three Lions hero to the Middle East in 2026.

It is understood that the Dubai-based side are exploring the possibility of a free-agent move for Sterling.

As well as the former Manchester City man, it is said that Palm City are also interested in signing Mario Gotze.

The 2014 World Cup winner is currently on the books of Eintracht Frankfurt in the Bundesliga, featuring in 22 matches so far in 2025-26.

© Imago

Saddening Sterling link

At 31 years of age, Sterling still has plenty to offer at a decent level of football within the European ecosystem.

A switch to a third-tier club in the UAE would signal the end of the attacker's serious career in the game.

It is highly unlikely that Sterling would be keen on such a degrading move, given his pedigree and status in football.