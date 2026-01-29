Raheem Sterling's next club: Winger 'in talks' with seven Champions League teams following Chelsea exit

By Ben Sully | 29 Jan 2026 15:38 , Last updated: 29 Jan 2026 15:40

Raheem Sterling's representatives have reportedly held talks with seven Champions League-level clubs.

The 31-year-old is a free agent after it was announced on Wednesday that he had reached a mutual agreement with Chelsea to terminate his contract.

Chelsea had struggled to find Sterling a new club since he returned to Stamford Bridge following a loan spell at Arsenal last season.

Sterling's significant wages and desire to remain in London seemingly put off potential suitors and ultimately persuaded Chelsea to explore a contract termination.



Seven UCL clubs targeting Sterling

The winger struggled to produce his best form during his time with Chelsea and his loan spell with Arsenal.

Sterling is now searching for a new club and is believed to be open to a move away from London despite his previous reluctance to leave the capital.

According to Sky Sports News, Sterling's representatives are currently in talks with seven Champions League-level clubs, although the report stops short of naming the player's suitors.

Sterling may be lacking match fitness, but he is still keen to play at the 'highest possible level' and wants a 'fresh start' at a new club.



Can Sterling get back to his best?

Sterling produced the best football of his career at Manchester City, where he racked up 131 goals and 86 assists in 339 competitive appearances.

The former Liverpool man won four Premier League titles, five EFL Cups and an FA Cup during his time with the Citizens.

However, he looked like a shadow of his former self in his time with Chelsea and Arsenal, making it tough to believe that he will be able to get close to his Man City form again.

That said, Sterling could have a late career revival if he joins a club that gives him an important role and a league that may not be as physically demanding as the Premier League.