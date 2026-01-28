Chelsea confirm Sterling exit after mutual agreement as winger makes London 'decision'

By Ben Sully | 28 Jan 2026 17:40 , Last updated: 28 Jan 2026 17:51

Chelsea have announced Raheem Sterling's immediate departure after an agreement was reached to terminate his contract.

Sterling struggled to produce his best football after he joined Chelsea in a high-profile move from Manchester City in the summer of 2022.

After being deemed surplus to requirements, Sterling spent the 2024-25 campaign on loan at London rivals Arsenal, where he mustered one goal and five assists in 28 competitive appearances.

Sterling returned to his parent club in the summer, but has remained exiled from the Chelsea first-team squad for the current campaign.

© Imago

Chelsea announce Sterling contract termination

The winger had a contract with Chelsea until the summer of 2027, earning more than £300,000-a-week as the highest earner.

Sterling's significant wages and his desire to remain in London made it difficult for him to find a new club.

With his exit proving problematic, Chelsea and Sterling have now agreed to an early contract termination.

A Chelsea said read: "Raheem Sterling has today departed Chelsea Football Club by mutual agreement, bringing to an end three-and-a-half seasons as our player, having signed in the summer of 2022 when he was transferred from Manchester City.

"We thank Raheem for the contribution he made while a Chelsea player and wish him well for the next stage in his career."

Sterling, who has made 82 appearances for England, leaves the Blues after netting 19 goals and contributing 15 assists in 81 matches across all competitions.

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

What next for Sterling?

According to The Guardian, Fulham are among three London clubs that have shown an interest in securing Sterling's signature.

Crystal Palace and West Ham United have also been linked with a potential move for the 31-year-old.

However, the report claims that Sterling is now 'open' to the possibility of joining a club outside of London after previously showing reluctance to leave the capital.

As a free agent, Sterling should find it easier to find a new club, although he will surely have to accept a significantly reduced salary from what he earned during his time as a Chelsea player.