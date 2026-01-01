Swansea January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Vitor Matos's side in 2026 winter window

By Joshua Cole | 01 Jan 2026 09:20

Championship side Swansea City failed to secure promotion once again last season, finishing in mid-table. They were active in the transfer market during the summer, bringing in 12 new players as they prepared to push again in the 2025-26 campaign.

However, the first half of the season has been disappointing for the Swans, who find themselves well adrift of the play-off places.

With that in mind, it would come as little surprise if they look to strengthen the squad during the winter window, as they attempt to make up ground and mount a late challenge for a potential play-off spot.

However, given the number of players they brought in last summer, it could take some outgoings to trigger incomings.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Swansea's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Swansea confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Swansea confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Swansea net spend: January 2026

Swansea total spend January 2026: £0m

Swansea total income January 2026: £0m

Swansea net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Swansea transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.