Hull City January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Sergej Jakirovic's side in 2026 winter window

01 Jan 2026

After just managing to beat the drop in the 2024-25 Championship campaign, Hull City have had a remarkable start to life this term and are in contention for a return to the Premier League.

With promotion to the top tier of English football a realistic possibility, Sergej Jakirovic's side could look to strengthen their ranks even further in the January transfer window, despite a busy summer where they brought in 14 new players.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Hull City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Hull City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Hull City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Hull City net spend: January 2026

Hull City total spend January 2026: £0m

Hull City total income January 2026: £0m

Hull City net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Hull City transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Bashir Humphreys (Burnley)

Seny Dieng (Middlesbrough)

Kieron Dowell (Rangers)

Adem Yesilyurt (Karsiyaka)

Out

Cody Drameh (Charlton Athletic, Millwall, Stoke City, Preston North End)

Ivor Pandur (Parma, Werder Bremen)

Charles Hughes (Sheffield United)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.