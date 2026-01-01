Portsmouth January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for John Mousinho's side in 2026 winter window

By Ben Sully | 01 Jan 2026 17:54 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 18:15

Portsmouth are hovering just above the Championship drop zone as the January transfer window opens for business.

Pompey have shown signs of improvement in recent games, but they will still be keen to bolster their ranks in the winter market.

Manager John Mousinho is keen for the club to make between three and six additions during the course of the window.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Portsmouth's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Portsmouth confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Portsmouth confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Portsmouth net spend: January 2026

Portsmouth total spend January 2026: £0m

Portsmouth total income January 2026: £0m

Portsmouth net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Portsmouth transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Andrew Moran (Brighton & Hove Albion)

Out

(Tottenham could consider recall)

Jordan Archer

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.