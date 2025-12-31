Middlesbrough January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Kim Hellberg's side in 2026 winter window

By Nsidibe Akpan | 31 Dec 2025 23:44

Middlesbrough have enjoyed a strong start to the 2025‑26 Championship season and currently sit second in the table with 43 points from 23 league games, and following the managerial change in late November, which saw Kim Hellberg replace Rob Edwards, the Teesiders remain firmly in contention for automatic promotion.

Having been active in the summer 2025 transfer window, Middlesbrough are expected to focus on strengthening their squad further in January 2026, with Hellberg likely to target additional attacking options to provide more firepower up front, reinforcements in central midfield to maintain energy and creativity during the promotion push, and further additions in defence to improve consistency and cover injuries as the season enters its crucial second half.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Middlesbrough's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Lukas Engel (FC Cincinnati) - end of loan

Adilson Malanda (Charlotte FC) - end of loan

Middlesbrough confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Middlesbrough net spend: January 2026

Middlesbrough total spend January 2026: £0m

Middlesbrough total income January 2026: £0m

Middlesbrough net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Middlesbrough transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

Seny Dieng (Hull City)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew)

You can find a complete list of the latest Ipswich Town transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.