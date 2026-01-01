QPR January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Julien Stephan's side in 2026 winter window

By Joshua Cole | 01 Jan 2026 08:55

Championship side QPR have had a decent start to the campaign, flying close to the playoff zone after a summer window that saw them bring in over 10 players.

However, there are still clear issues in Julien Stephan's team, especially in the goalkeeping department, where injuries and poor performance have combined to deal with them.

It remains to be seen if this problem will be addressed in January, though the feeling is that this will not be a major window for the Hoops.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of QPR's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

QPR confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

QPR confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

QPR net spend: January 2026

QPR total spend January 2026: £0m

QPR total income January 2026: £0m

QPR net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest QPR transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.