Watford January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Javi Gracia's side in 2026 winter window

Championship side Watford entered the 2025-26 campaign with an aim to challenge for the promotional spots.

While they are in and around the playoff zone, the hornets might need a couple of quality additions to make the final push in the second half of the season.

Despite having a large squad, Javi Garcia has his choices, and that could also see some departures in January.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Watford's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Watford confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Watford confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Watford net spend: January 2026

Watford total spend January 2026: £0m

Watford total income January 2026: £0m

Watford net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Watford transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Out

Othmane Maamma (Celtic, Barcelona)

Imran Louza (Metz)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.