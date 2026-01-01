Derby County January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for John Eustace's side in 2026 winter window

By Matthew Cooper | 01 Jan 2026 08:05

Derby County made a number of new signings over the summer after narrowly avoiding relegation from the Championship by a solitary point.

The Rams have enjoyed a slightly better season this year and have already confirmed the signing of defender Dion Sanderson, who has joined the club permanently after a successful loan spell, and more deals are expected in the January transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Derby County's confirmed moves during the 2026 January transfer window and also takes a look at their net spend and transfer rumours.

Derby County confirmed transfers in: January 2026

Dion Sanderson (undisclosed from Birmingham City)

Derby County confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Derby County net spend: January 2026

Derby County total spend January 2026: £1m

Derby County total income January 2026: £0m

Derby County net spend January 2026: £1m

Latest Derby County transfer rumours for January 2026

In

James McConnell (Liverpool)

Oscar Fraulo (Borussia Monchengladbach)

George Bello (LASK)

Jack Diamond (Stockport County)

Out

Corey Blackett-Taylor

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.