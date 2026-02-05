Preview: Derby County vs Ipswich Town - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 05 Feb 2026 11:57

Derby County play host to Ipswich Town on Saturday afternoon looking for the win that would take the Rams to within three points of their opponents.

At a time when the home side sit in seventh position in the Championship table, Ipswich are fourth with a game in hand on the teams above them.

Match preview

While there is a perception that Derby are only outsiders for promotion, John Eustace has formed a team that will not be taken lightly during the final three months of the campaign.

The Rams had already collected seven points from matches against Preston North End, Charlton Athletic and West Bromwich Albion ahead of a trip to a fellow playoff rival in Bristol City who went into the contest with a one-point lead over them.

Nevertheless, Derby showcased why they now have the best away record in the division with a five-goal mauling of their hosts, earning their eighth away success from 15 away fixtures this season.

Five different players got on the scoresheet, with United States international Patrick Agyemang reaching nine strikes for 2025-26, while Derby have now gone 11 Championship fixtures without conceding more than two goals in a single match.

However, despite those positive occurrences, Derby have been poor at Pride Park, collecting just 18 points from their 15 matches on familiar territory.

Eustace knows that return must improve if they are to finish in the top six, and a statement would be made if they can earn three points over Ipswich.

The Tractor Boys have only accumulated 16 points from 13 away fixtures, including prevailing from just one of their most recent six such contests.

Kieran McKenna's side had been on a run of six victories from seven matches in all competitions before suffering a 3-1 defeat at Sheffield United on January 24.

That was followed by a disappointing 1-1 draw at home to Preston, Ipswich now seven points adrift of second-placed Middlesbrough in the race for automatic promotion.

With the midweek match at Portsmouth having been postponed, the East Anglian outfit will feel that they can eventually take advantage of the game in hand on their rivals.

Derby County Championship form:

W L W W D W

Derby County form (all competitions):

L L W W D W

Ipswich Town Championship form:

W W W W L D

Ipswich Town form (all competitions):

W W W W L D

Team News

Although Sammie Szmodics has arrived on loan from Ipswich Town, the Republic of Ireland international is unable to face his parent club.

Eustace will be giving consideration to selecting a similar starting lineup, despite Oscar Fraulo, Andreas Weimann and Lars-Jorgen Salvesen all making positive contributions from the bench at Ashton Gate.

However, goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterstorm should return between the sticks after missing the Bristol City game through illness.

Meanwhile, Marcelino Nunez and Jaden Philogene are both pushing for returns to the Ipswich squad after injury.

George Hirst could also be preferred to Ivan Azon in attack, while Dan Neil - a new arrival from Sunderland - is an option to make his debut in central midfield.

Derby County possible starting lineup:

Zetterstrom; Ward, Sanderson, Clarke, Elder; Ozoh, Travis; Brereton Diaz, Clark, Brewster; Agyemang

Ipswich Town possible starting lineup:

Walton; Furlong, O'Shea, Kipre, Davis; Matusiwa, Neil; Burns, Mehmeti, Clarke; Hirst

We say: Derby County 2-2 Ipswich Town

On the back of their stunning win at Ashton Gate, Derby will be full of confidence ahead of welcoming one of the automatic promotion contenders to Pride Park. However, we feel that Ipswich are due an upturn in fortunes, leading us to predict a high-scoring draw between two impressive Championship outfits.

