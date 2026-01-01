Millwall January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Alex Neil's side in 2026 winter window

By Nsidibe Akpan | 01 Jan 2026 04:02

Millwall began the 2025/26 Championship campaign under manager Alex Neil following a strong 2024/25 season in which they narrowly missed out on the play-offs after finishing eighth, and the club used the 2025 summer transfer window to reshape the squad by moving on several experienced players to lower the average age while bringing in a blend of youth, experience and loan signings to strengthen key areas, with the recruitment strategy designed to build on last season’s progress and give the Lions a realistic chance of mounting a sustained push for the Championship play-offs.

Entering January 2026, Millwall, who are currently fifth on the Championship table are expected to be active in the winter transfer window, focusing on adding depth and quality amid injuries to maintain momentum in the second half of the season, and following the summer overhaul, the club may look to reinforce targeted areas of the squad to remain firmly in contention for a play-off place.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Millwall's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Millwall confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Millwall confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Millwall net spend: January 2026

Millwall total spend January 2026: £0m

Millwall total income January 2026: £0m

Millwall net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Millwall transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago / Ball Raw Images



Slawomir Abramowicz (Jagiellonia)

Out

No deals yet!

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.