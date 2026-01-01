Charlton Athletic January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Nathan Jones's side in 2026 winter window

By Matthew Cooper | 01 Jan 2026 07:55

Charlton Athletic made their return to the Championship after winning the League One playoffs last year and they made a number of new signings over the summer in their bid to stay up.

However, the Addicks are in a relegation dogfight and will be looking to bolster their squad in the January transfer window.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Charlton Athletic's confirmed moves during the 2026 January transfer window and also takes a look at their net spend and transfer rumours.

Charlton Athletic confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Charlton Athletic confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Charlton Athletic net spend: January 2026

Charlton Athletic total spend January 2026: £0m

Charlton Athletic total income January 2026: £0m

Charlton Athletic net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Charlton Athletic transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Cody Drameh (Hull)

Harry Gray (Leeds)

Out

Karoy Anderson

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.