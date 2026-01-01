Coventry City January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Frank Lampard's side in 2026 winter window

By Lewis Nolan | 01 Jan 2026 08:00 , Last updated: 01 Jan 2026 08:00

After Frank Lampard's cry for help in the month of December, Coventry City would be wise to reinforce in the January transfer window if they are to maintain their place at the top of the Championship.

The Sky Blues boast a healthy lead, and they are sure to be favourites for the title and promotion, but they lost two, drew two and won two of their six games in December.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Coventry City's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Coventry City confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Coventry City confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Coventry City net spend: January 2026

Coventry City total spend January 2026: £0m

Coventry City total income January 2026: £0m

Coventry City net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Coventry City transfer rumours for January 2026

In

© Imago

Abdoulie Manneh (Mjallby)

William Boving (Mainz 05)

Keyan Varela (Servette FC)

Out

© Imago

Haji Wright (Besiktas, Leeds United)

Ellis Simms (West Ham United)

Bobby Thomas (Brentford)

You can find a complete list of the latest Coventry City transfer rumours by clicking here

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.