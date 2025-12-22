Championship transfer news: Coventry City facing 'bombshell' January offer from Turkish giants

By Darren Plant | 22 Dec 2025 12:24

Coventry City may allegedly face a battle to retain the services of Haji Wright during the winter transfer window.

Frank Lampard is currently spearheading a Premier League promotion bid with the Sky Blues sitting clear at the top of the Championship table.

With 25 matches remaining, Coventry hold a 12-point advantage over third place as they attempt to end their long absence away from the top flight.

Wright has played an instrumental role in the final third, contributing eight goals and one assist from his 17 appearances down the centre of the attack.

However, according to Fanatik and Sporx, the United States international has emerged as a target for a Turkish giant.

© Imago

Which Super Lig club want Wright?

Fanatik claims that Besiktas are interested in beginning negotiations with their Coventry counterparts as soon as possible.

Meanwhile, Sporx suggests that Besiktas are open to signing the 27-year-old on a permanent or temporary basis.

While Besiktas are on a lengthy unbeaten streak, they sit in fifth position in the Super Lig table, 13 points adrift of leaders Galatasaray.

Tammy Abraham is their current leading marksman with seven goals, but there is the belief that Wright could complement the England international.

Wright has previously starred for Antalyaspor in Turkish football, contributing 31 goals and five assists from just 64 appearances.

That return encouraged Coventry to pay approximately £7.7m for his signature in August 2023 and they would demand in excess of that figure if Besiktas make a formal approach.

© Imago

Coventry to set firm Wright stance?

While Wright will naturally want to play top-flight football in his career, it feels highly unlikely that he would risk not playing in the Premier League with a move away from Coventry.

Furthermore, Coventry have no reason to cash in on a player who still has 18 months remaining on his contract.

In the 19 Championship matches that he has been available, Wright has started on 16 occasions, emphasising his importance to Lampard's squad.