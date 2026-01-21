Transfer news and rumours today: Jean-Philippe Mateta update, Harry Wilson 'future', Oliver Glasner heir

By Lewis Nolan | 21 Jan 2026 22:16

Jean-Philippe Mateta has informed Crystal Palace that he wants to leave this January, the latest report has claimed.

The Eagles have had a disruptive winter period, with the sale of Marc Guehi to Manchester City significantly weakening the squad.

Boss Oliver Glasner's position in the dugout is far from certain given he has been highly critical of the club's hierarchy, and he has already revealed that he will not renew his expiring contract.

Striker Mateta has also been consistently linked with a move away from Selhurst Park, with Juventus and Aston Villa credited with interest.

Sky Sports News claim that the Frenchman has told Palace that he wishes to leave this month, though the Eagles will hold out for a fee of around £35m.

© Imago / Colorsport

Harry Wilson future: Fulham to lose star man?

Fulham are facing an uphill battle to tie Harry Wilson to a new contract, the latest report has revealed.

The Cottagers are 11th in the Premier League with 31 points, though they are only four points from fifth-placed Manchester United.

Head coach Marco Silva can be pleased with his team's performances this season, with talisman Harry Wilson leading the Londoners' unlikely European charge.

The winger has scored seven goals and provided four assists in 21 league games, but his contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

Now talkSPORT report that Fulham are finding it difficult to agree fresh terms with the 28-year-old, and an exit in January has not been ruled out.

© Imago / Action Plus

Crystal Palace are reported to have identified Coventry City boss Frank Lampard as a possible replacement for Glasner.

The future of the Eagles manager has come into question given he has been publicly critical of the club's decision to sell Guehi.

Glasner's contract is set to expire in the summer, and he has indicated that he will not sign an extension, though it would not be surprising if he was dismissed prior to the end of the season.

After experiencing an FA Cup triumph last campaign, fans will hope that a new head coach will be able to take advantage of the talent at Selhurst Park.

Frank Lampard of Coventry is set to be strongly considered as a replacement for Glasner, according to talkSPORT.