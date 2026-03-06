Celta Vigo vs. Real Madrid: Los Blancos confirm squad for La Liga showdown as absentees are revealed

By Matt Law | 06 Mar 2026 12:01 , Last updated: 06 Mar 2026 12:03

Real Madrid will be without the services of 10 first-team players for Friday night's La Liga contest with Celta Vigo in Vigo.

Los Blancos are second in the La Liga table, four points behind the leaders Barcelona, demonstrating the importance of picking up a positive result in this match.

However, head coach Alvaro Arbeloa will be without the services of 10 players for the clash.

Eder Militao (hamstring), Jude Bellingham (hamstring), Dani Ceballos (calf), Kylian Mbappe (knee), David Alaba (calf), Rodrygo (knee), Franco Mastantuono (suspended), Alvaro Carreras (suspended), Dean Huijsen (suspended) and Eduardo Camavinga (dental) have all been ruled out of the fixture.

There was hope that Camavinga would recover from a dental problem, having featured in training this week, but it is understood that the Frenchman is still suffering with severe toothache, ruling him out of the clash in Vigo.

© Imago / IMAGO / Pressinphoto

Real Madrid missing 10 players for Celta battle

There is a piece of positive news, though, with Raul Asencio deemed fit enough to feature, having recovered from a neck injury that he sustained against Benfica in the Champions League.

Teenage defender Lamini Fati has received a first-ever call-up to the Real Madrid first-team squad, while Diego Aguado, Jorge Cestero, Manuel Angel, Cesar Palacios and Thiago Pitarch are all included, with the latter expected to keep his spot in the side.

Real Madrid run the risk of losing touch with Barcelona if they fail to beat Celta on Friday night, but the Sky Blues are chasing a European spot in La Liga this term and are certain to provide tough opposition for the capital giants in this match.

© Imago

Will Real Madrid have any players back for Man City clash?

Los Blancos will welcome Manchester City to Bernabeu next week for the first leg of their last-16 clash in the Champions League.

Huijsen, Mastantuono and Carreras will all be back from suspension, while Camavinga and Alaba both have chances of being involved in the squad for the game with Pep Guardiola's side.

However, Real Madrid will once again be missing Militao, Mbappe, Bellingham, Rodrygo and Ceballos for the contest at Bernabeu.

© Iconsport / ZUMA Press, ZUMA Press, Inc. / Alamy

Real Madrid squad vs. Celta Vigo

Courtois, Lunin, Mestre; Carvajal, Trent, Asencio, F Garcia, Rudiger, Mendy, Aguado, Lamini; Valverde, Tchouameni, Guler, Cestero, Angel, Palacios, Thiago; Vinicius, Gonzalo, Brahim