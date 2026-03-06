Preview: Go Ahead Eagles vs FC Twente - prediction, team news, lineups

By Darren Plant | 06 Mar 2026 11:35

FC Twente make the trip to face Go Ahead Eagles on Sunday looking for the win that will keep them in the hunt for Champions League qualification.

At a time when the visitors to De Adelaarshorst sit in fifth place in the Eredivisie table, the home side have recently move into 12th position.

Match preview

Despite the recent disappointing exit from the KNVB Beker to AZ Alkmaar, FC Twente are enjoying one of their most encouraging seasons in recent memory.

John van den Brom's side have incredibly put together a 15-match unbeaten streak in Eredivisie, not losing since the back end of October.

A total of six wins and nine draws have been recorded, the 27-point return leaving Twente in fifth and just seven points adrift of second-placed Feyenoord.

While the amount of draws earned is a clear issue, Twente have recently recorded successive wins over Groningen and Feyenoord respectively.

However, Van den Brom will have concerns over their away form. Ahead of this contest, just three wins have been posted in 12 outings, albeit a period that includes seven draws.

© Iconsport / ProShots

As far as Go Ahead Eagles are concerned, avoiding a relegation scrap is their priority after exits from the KNVB Beker and Europa League.

Go Ahead Eagles had failed to win any of their previous 18 matches in all competitions from open play, until they got back on track with back-to-back victories in the Eredivisie.

After beating bottom-placed Heracles by a 4-0 scoreline, Go Ahead Eagles earned a timely 1-0 triumph over Excelsior, who occupy 15th spot.

There is now an eight-point advantage over the bottom two, while Melvin Boel's team are five points adrift of the European playoff places.

Go Ahead Eagles Eredivisie form:

D D L L W W

Go Ahead Eagles form (all competitions):

L D L L W W

FC Twente Eredivisie form:

D D W D W W

FC Twente form (all competitions):

D L W D W W

Team News

© Iconsport

After the win at Excelsior last time out, Boel is unlikely to make many changes to his Go Ahead Eagles XI.

Having replaced Joris Kramer at half time of the aforementioned fixture, Giovanni van Zwam could deputise in the centre of defence.

Soren Tengstedt has scored in consecutive starts for Go Ahead Eagles and should keep his place on the right flank.

Barring any fitness issues, Van den Brom is expected to select the same FC Twente starting lineup for this contest.

Having just returned from a month layoff, leading marksman Ricky van Wolfswinkel will start on the substitutes' bench.

Winger Sondre Orjasaeter provided one goal and one assist in the win over Feyenoord.

Go Ahead Eagles possible starting lineup:

Busser; Sampsted, Dirksen, Van Zwam, Adelgaard; Suray, Meulensteen, Breum; Tengstedt, Edvardsen, Margaret

FC Twente possible starting lineup:

Unnerstall; Van Rooij, Lemkin, Nijstad, Rots; Hlynsson, Zerrouki, Belt; Rots, Lammers, Orjasaeter

We say: Go Ahead Eagles 1-1 FC Twente

Although Twente are justifiably the favourites for this contest, the form of Go Ahead Eagles cannot be ignored. Taking everything into consideration, we feel that the home side will do enough to earn a share of the spoils in an evenly-fought contest.

