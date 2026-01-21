Crystal Palace 'identify primary candidate' to replace Oliver Glasner this summer

By Seye Omidiora | 21 Jan 2026 19:04

Crystal Palace have reportedly identified a primary candidate to replace Oliver Glasner as head coach in the summer.

While his contract was due to expire at the end of the ongoing season, the Austrian tactician confirmed in a bombshell announcement last week that he had informed chairman Steve Parish of his decision to seek a new challenge as far back as October.

Despite guiding the Eagles to their first major trophy with FA Cup success last season, the relationship between the manager and the board has reportedly become strained in recent months.

The club have endured a difficult run of form on the pitch, sitting 13th in the Premier League table after failing to win any of their last 10 matches.

With Marc Guehi having left for Manchester City, the South London outfit are now actively searching for a successor to their departing manager.

Premier League legend 'emerges' as strong contender for Palace job

According to talkSPORT, Frank Lampard has been identified as a primary candidate to take the reins when Glasner officially vacates his post in the summer.

The Chelsea legend has seen his managerial stock rise significantly this term after guiding Coventry City to the summit of the Championship table.

Parish is understood to be a long-term admirer of the 47-year-old and believes his progressive style of play would be a natural fit for the squad at Selhurst Park.

While Lampard is the current frontrunner, the Eagles have also included Getafe boss Jose Bordalas and Rayo Vallecano's Inigo Perez on their initial shortlist.

The club are expected to hold formal discussions with potential candidates over the coming weeks as a succession plan is finalised.

Will Lampard trade promotion for Crystal Palace role?

The potential appointment of Lampard remains complicated by his ongoing success with the Sky Blues as they fight for an automatic return to the top flight.

Having signed a two-and-a-half-year contract in November 2024, the former England midfielder remains committed to the project at the CBS Arena for the immediate future.

There are questions regarding whether he would be willing to abandon a promotion-winning side to take charge of a Palace team currently in a state of flux.

However, the lure of an established Premier League project in London could prove difficult to ignore for a coach keen to prove his top-flight credentials.