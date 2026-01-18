Preview: Coventry City vs Millwall - prediction, team news, lineups

By Sam Varley | 18 Jan 2026 21:27 , Last updated: 18 Jan 2026 21:41

Coventry City will welcome Millwall to the Coventry Building Society Arena on Tuesday for an important game at the top end of the Championship table.

The hosts got back to winning ways at the weekend to remain clear at the summit of the division, while their visitors sit fourth in pursuit of the automatic promotion spots.

Match preview

Coventry City return to action on Tuesday aiming to extend their lead at the top of the Championship table, having recorded an important victory last time out.

The Sky Blues enjoyed an eye-catching first half to their first full season under Frank Lampard, racing clear at the summit of the division as they amassed 51 points from their first 23 outings, winning 15 and only losing two of those.

Lampard's men would see their momentum slowed after Christmas, though, going on to suffer 2-0 and 3-2 defeats to Ipswich Town and Birmingham City respectively either side of a draw with Charlton Athletic.

With their advantage over second spot reduced to six points after those losses and on the back of an FA Cup exit at the hands of Stoke City, the Sky Blues hosted Leicester City on Saturday and came from behind to return to winning ways, drawing level at a goal apiece through Ellis Simms before Haji Wright scored the winner five minutes from time.

Having rebuilt confidence and stayed six points above second-placed Middlesbrough and eight above third spot, having scored 14 more goals than any other Championship side at this stage, Coventry City will hope to build another run and extend their lead on Tuesday.

They face a tough test, though, as the visitors arrive hoping to continue an unbeaten streak and boost their own automatic promotion hopes.

Millwall finished the weekend in fourth spot in the Championship on 46 points, despite their negative goal difference, having scored 31 goals and conceded 33 in their 27 outings this far.

Alex Neil's men have strengthened their top-six standing considerably since Christmas, recording three victories and two draws while only conceding two goals, having firstly played out goalless stalemates with Ipswich Town and Southampton either side of a 2-1 triumph over Bristol City.

Then on the back of a 2-1 home win over Swansea City and an FA Cup defeat to top-flight Burnley, the Lions visited Watford on Saturday and continued their unbeaten league streak with a 2-0 victory thanks to goals from Femi Azeez and Josh Coburn in the final 25 minutes.

Now sitting fourth and just three points outside of the top two, Millwall will hope to take a major scalp away at the league leaders on Tuesday and continue their climb towards the automatic promotion spots.

Coventry City Championship form:

DWLDLW

Coventry City form (all competitions):

WLDLLW

Millwall Championship form:

LDWDWW

Millwall form (all competitions):

DWDWLW

Team News

Coventry City may be unchanged from their victory at the weekend, with goalkeeper Oliver Dovin and defender Kaine Kesler-Hayden remaining sidelined by injuries and Bobby Thomas on the final game of a suspension.

Ellis Simms will continue to lead the line, having scored in his third consecutive Championship game last time out to move onto 10 for the season.

Haji Wright also has a claim to return from the start after his winner off the bench, but Lampard may stick with Romain Esse, Victor Torp and Ephron Mason-Clark behind Simms, while Jack Rudoni offers further support from the midfield alongside Matt Grimes.

Millwall continue to face injury issues with William Smallbone, Massimo Luongo and Derek Mazou-Sacko confined to the treatment room.

Their injury concerns in the midfield did ease slightly with Casper De Norre's return at the weekend, though, and he may again join Billy Mitchell in the engine room.

Mihailo Ivanovic will hope to lead the line again, after Josh Coburn came on to score their second goal on Saturday, while Femi Azeez scored his seventh of the season from the right wing.

Coventry City possible starting lineup:

Rushworth; Van Ewijk, Latibeaudiere, Kitching, Dasilva; Rudoni, Grimes; Mason-Clark, Torp, Esse; Simms

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Crocombe; Crama, Taylor, Cooper, Doughty; Mitchell, De Norre; Azeez, Neghli, Ballo; Ivanovic

We say: Coventry City 1-1 Millwall

Coventry City showed their resilience to come back and end a tough winless run on Saturday, but they face a tough Millwall team.

We back the Lions to make things tough and leave with a point on Tuesday, given their impressive run since Christmas.

