Ipswich Town January transfers and net spend: Every confirmed signing and sale for Kieran McKenna's side in 2026 winter window

By Nsidibe Akpan | 31 Dec 2025 22:52 , Last updated: 31 Dec 2025 22:53

Ipswich Town oversaw a busier than expected summer transfer window as they adapted to life back in the EFL Championship following relegation from the Premier League in 2024–25, moving decisively to reshape their squad with 11 new signings aimed at strengthening key areas ahead of a promotion push, with winger Sindre Walle Egeli, who joined from FC Nordsjælland for a reported club-record fee of around £17.2–£17.5 million, highlighting the Tractor Boys’ ambition to return to the top flight at the first attempt.

Currently sitting just two points outside the automatic promotion places, the Tractor Boys boast one of the Championship’s most productive attacks this season, yet further reinforcements up front remain a consideration, with George Hirst leading the line for much of the campaign but requiring genuine competition; loan signing Ivan Azon has contributed a couple of goals while still adapting to the physical and tactical demands of English football in his first spell, and fellow loanee Chuba Akpom has scored just once for Ipswich, often deployed in a deeper number‑10 role despite his prolific goalscoring record during his time at Middlesbrough.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up all of Ipswich's confirmed ins and outs during the 2026 January transfer window, as well as looking at their net spend and latest transfer rumours.

Ipswich confirmed transfers in: January 2026

No deals yet!

Ipswich confirmed transfers out: January 2026

No deals yet!

Ipswich net spend: January 2026

Ipswich total spend January 2026: £0m

Ipswich total income January 2026: £0m

Ipswich net spend January 2026: £0m

Latest Ipswich transfer rumours for January 2026

In

Ryan Doherty (Stevenage)

Out

Jaden Philogene (Bournemouth)

When does the 2026 January transfer window open and close?

The January transfer window opened on Thursday, January 1 for all English and Scottish clubs, and will run through to the first weekday of February.

This means that deadline day for the 2026 January transfer window falls on Monday, February 2, with the window closing at 7pm GMT.