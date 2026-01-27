Cole Palmer to Man Utd: Chelsea star's transfer 'stance' made known

By Seye Omidiora | 27 Jan 2026 00:07

Chelsea have been handed a significant blow following reports that star attacker Cole Palmer is feeling increasingly unsettled in London.

The 23-year-old has established himself as the focal point of the Blues' offensive unit since his £42m arrival from Manchester City two-and-a-half years ago.

However, it is understood the Wythenshawe-born playmaker is pining for a return to his roots in the North West of England.

Despite signing a lucrative contract extension last season that ties him to Stamford Bridge until 2033, the England international frequently returns home to visit family and friends.

Consequently, speculation regarding a high-profile move to the red half of Manchester has intensified as the summer transfer window approaches.

Homesickness and injury woes cloud Palmer’s Chelsea future

© Imago

According to a report from The Sun, Palmer would be open to a sensational transfer to Manchester United, the club he supported as a child.

The attacker has endured a frustrating campaign so far, with a problematic groin injury restricting him to just 11 starts in the Premier League.

Palmer was a notable absentee from the matchday squad during Chelsea's 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace on Sunday, which head coach Liam Rosenior attributed to a minor thigh issue.

While the Blues hierarchy consider the playmaker to be effectively untouchable and have no immediate plans to sanction a sale, the player's rumoured personal desire to move back north could complicate their stance.

Rosenior has publicly insisted that the player remains pleased in West London, but the allure of Old Trafford may prove difficult to resist for the reportedly homesick star.

Palmer to Man Utd: Does reported target fit in at Old Trafford?

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

The above source suggests that the potential pursuit of Palmer is further strengthened by the presence of United director of football Jason Wilcox, who previously oversaw the player's development at the City academy.

Wilcox is believed to remain a staunch admirer of the versatile playmaker and reportedly views him as an ideal long-term successor to captain Bruno Fernandes.

While Fernandes is under contract until next year, he is believed to have a standing agreement that could see him join an overseas club for £57m this summer.

Michael Carrick, who has masterminded impressive recent victories over Manchester City and Arsenal, is expected to have significant input on any recruitment decisions before his interim tenure ends.

Interestingly, any return to Man City is believed to have been firmly ruled out by the player’s camp as long as Pep Guardiola remains in charge at the Etihad Stadium.