Albacete 3-2 Real Madrid: Highlights, man of the match, stats as Alvaro Arbeloa's managerial debut ends in shocking Copa del Rey elimination

By Matt Law | 14 Jan 2026 22:10 , Last updated: 14 Jan 2026 22:26

Real Madrid were incredibly knocked out of the Copa del Rey on Wednesday evening, with Segunda Division outfit Albacete recording a 3-2 victory in their last-16 affair.

Alvaro Arbeloa took charge of Real Madrid for the first time following the shock departure of Xabi Alonso on Monday, and the Spaniard was looking to make the perfect start to his managerial career with the capital giants.

However, Albacete had other ideas, with the second-tier outfit winning an incredible cup affair in the final moments courtesy of a second goal from Jefte Betancor.

Javi Villar had sent Albacete ahead before Franco Mastantuono answered back before the break, but the hosts were back ahead through Betancor's first in the latter stages.

Gonzalo Garcia headed a late leveller for Real Madrid, but there was to be more drama, with Betancor's second of the clash in the 94th minute securing an incredible win.

SPORTS MOLE'S VERDICT

Will there ever be one quiet day at Real Madrid?

This was a shocker for Los Blancos, and that is no disrespect to Albacete, who were excellent throughout the contest and showed incredible fight to find a third in the final stages.

This is an Albacete side that are sitting just outside the relegation zone in the Segunda Division, though, so it is an incredible result, one which will be remembered in Copa del Rey history.

Los Blancos were looking to bounce back from their defeat to Barcelona in the Spanish Super Cup final, and even though a number of stars were rested, the team that started and the players who featured off the bench should have been good enough to get the job done.

That was not the case, with Arbeloa having an unhappy start to life at the helm.

Real Madrid must now dust themselves down and concentrate on La Liga and the Champions League, as it could still be a successful end to the campaign for the capital outfit.

ALBACETE VS. REAL MADRID HIGHLIGHTS

Javi Villar goal vs. Real Madrid (42nd minute, Albacete 1-0 Real Madrid)

Albacete are spoiling Alvaro Arbeloa's first match in charge of Real Madrid so far! ?



Javi Villar with the goal that sent the home fans into wild celebrations ? pic.twitter.com/obSVlp8UGg — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 14, 2026

Now then! Albacete take the lead in this Copa del Rey contest, as Villar heads a corner from Jose Lazo into the back of the net; Real Madrid are stunned here.

Franco Mastantuono goal vs. Albacete (45th minute, Albacete 1-1 Real Madrid)

Albacete's lead didn't last long as Real Madrid respond! ?



Franco Mastontuono gets his 2nd for the club ? pic.twitter.com/AT00O3KnMK — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 14, 2026

Real Madrid level the scores in the 45th minute of the match, and the goal comes from Mastantuono, who converts from close range after Dean Huijsen's bullet header had been brilliantly saved by goalkeeper Raul Lizoain.

Jefte Betancor goal vs. Real Madrid (82nd minute, Albacete 2-1 Real Madrid)

"Real Madrid are on the ropes!" ?



Jefté Betancor has Albacete within touching distance of a famous Copa del Rey upset ? pic.twitter.com/uIUoYEBLzp — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 14, 2026

Albacete are back ahead in the 82nd minute of the match, and the goal comes from Betancor, with the 32-year-old firing one into the back of the net from inside the box after Real Madrid failed to clear their lines - incredible scenes here.

Gonzalo Garcia goal vs. Albacete (91st minute, Albacete 2-2 Real Madrid)

Gonzalo Garcia delivers again! ?



The saviour in injury time for Real Madrid as they come back from behind again in this Copa del Rey clash ? pic.twitter.com/Z0lc1OKNEI — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 14, 2026

Real Madrid manage to level it at the death, with Garcia on the scoresheet; the corner comes in from Guler, and the striker heads into the bottom corner for 2-2.

Jefte Betancor goal vs. Real Madrid (94th minute, Albacete 3-2 Real Madrid)

UNBELIEVABLE SCENES! ??



After conceding a stoppage time equaliser, Albacete get the winner from a beautiful Jefté Betancor chip to knock Real Madrid OUT of the Copa del Rey in Alvaro Arbeloa's first game in charge ? pic.twitter.com/4DS3Nc2EMC — Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 14, 2026

You could not write it! Albacete have their third in the final seconds and surely win it, with Betancor brilliantly finding the bottom corner when Real Madrid looked to have it covered; that is a wonderful finish from the attacker.

MAN OF THE MATCH - JEFTE BETANCOR

Albacete, who are 17th in the Segunda Division, stun Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey in Álvaro Arbeloa's first game in charge.



32-year-old Jefté Betancor, who had a brief spell with Real Madrid's youth team, scored a 90+5' winner as Albacete won 3-2.? pic.twitter.com/swCnfMh0W3 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 14, 2026

Betancor only came off the bench in the 58th minute, but he will never forget this night, having scored twice to win the match for Albacete against Real Madrid.

The attacker's second was such an inventive and iconic goal.

BEST STATS

9 - @realmadriden have conceded nine headed goals this season in all competitions, more than any other #LaLiga side. Vulnerable. pic.twitter.com/4PuX2DALGz — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 14, 2026

350 - @vinijr ?? is set to play his 350th game for @realmadriden in all competitions tonight, becoming only the third Brazilian to do so after Marcelo Vieira (546) and Roberto Carlos (527). Samba. pic.twitter.com/9yqkkKitvB — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 14, 2026

2 - Álvaro Arbeloa ?? will be the second @realmadriden manager who will make his debut in a Copa's game since the league competition resumed, following Santiago Solari's 4-0 win at Melilla in 2018. Premiere#AlbaceteRealMadrid ??#CopaDelRey pic.twitter.com/8zJfLhRplC — OptaJose (@OptaJose) January 14, 2026

ALBACETE VS. REAL MADRID MATCH STATS

Possession: Albacete 22%-78% Real Madrid

Shots: Albacete 12-20 Real Madrid

Shots on target: Albacete 5-5 Real Madrid

Corners: Albacete 3-11 Real Madrid

Fouls: Albacete 12-12 Real Madrid

WHAT NEXT?

Real Madrid's attention will now switch back to La Liga, with Arbeloa's side preparing to welcome Levante to Bernabeu in Spain's top flight on Saturday afternoon.

Albacete, meanwhile, will continue their Segunda Division campaign at home to Cadiz on Sunday evening.