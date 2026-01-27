Team News: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

By Carter White | 27 Jan 2026 20:00 , Last updated: 27 Jan 2026 20:00

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to book their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League when they visit Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites are coming into this continental clash following a 2-2 draw at the base of relegation-threatened Burnley over the weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their Champions League battle.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

Out: Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga (muscle), Elias Baum (knee), Jonathan Burkardt (calf), Michy Batshuayi (ankle), Younes Ebnoutalib (knee), Timothy Chandler (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kaua; Collins, Koch, Theate; Kristiansen, Skhiri, Larsson, Brown; Doan, Knauff, Uzun

SPURS

Out: James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee)

Doubtful: Joao Palhinha (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Gray, Sarr; Odobert, Simons, Spence; Solanke