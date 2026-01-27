Champions League Gameweek 8
Frankfurt
Jan 28, 2026 8.00pm
Deutsche Bank Park
Spurs

Team News: Eintracht Frankfurt vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs

Frankfurt vs. Spurs injury, suspension list, predicted XIs
© Imago / IMAGO / News Images

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking to book their spot in the last 16 of the Champions League when they visit Eintracht Frankfurt on Wednesday night.

The Lilywhites are coming into this continental clash following a 2-2 draw at the base of relegation-threatened Burnley over the weekend.

Here, Sports Mole rounds up the latest team news for both sides ahead of their Champions League battle.

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT vs. SPURS

 

EINTRACHT FRANKFURT

Out: Arnaud Kalimuendo-Muinga (muscle), Elias Baum (knee), Jonathan Burkardt (calf), Michy Batshuayi (ankle), Younes Ebnoutalib (knee), Timothy Chandler (muscle)

Doubtful: None

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Kaua; Collins, Koch, Theate; Kristiansen, Skhiri, Larsson, Brown; Doan, Knauff, Uzun

SPURS

Out: James Maddison (knee), Rodrigo Bentancur (thigh), Mohammed Kudus (thigh), Ben Davies (ankle), Lucas Bergvall (ankle), Richarlison (hamstring), Dejan Kulusevski (knee)

Doubtful: Joao Palhinha (knock)

Sports Mole's predicted XI: Vicario; Porro, Van de Ven, Romero, Udogie; Gray, Sarr; Odobert, Simons, Spence; Solanke

