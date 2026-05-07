Chelsea lineup vs. Liverpool: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture as Calum McFarlane makes five changes

By Ben Knapton | 07 May 2026 07:50 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 08:00

Chelsea defender Levi Colwill is in contention to make his first Premier League start of the season in Saturday's clash with Liverpool at Anfield.

The 23-year-old has now made a full recovery from an ACL problem and came off the bench for the second half of Monday's 3-1 loss to Nottingham Forest, replacing Tosin Adarabioyo.

Colwill previously played the full 90 in an Under-21s win over Middlesbrough on April 25, and even if he is not ready for 90 minutes in a Premier League game, he should be available for selection from the first whistle.

Interim boss Calum McFarlane could therefore promote Colwill to the first XI as one of five changes from Monday's horror show - Chelsea's sixth loss on the spin in the Premier League.

Filip Jorgensen may have to step in for Robert Sanchez in goal after the latter suffered a head injury last time out, while a fit-again Reece James will threaten Malo Gusto's place at right-back.

Romeo Lavia was taken off before the hour against Forest and is also at risk of dropping out for Andrey Santos, but Enzo Fernandez should be retained in an advanced slot.

Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho both missed Monday's loss with knocks, but if the former is passed fit for Saturday, he will replace teenager Jesse Derry, who was stretchered off after a nasty clash of heads with Zach Abbott last time out.

Chelsea possible starting lineup:

Jorgensen; James, Colwill, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernandez, Neto; Pedro

> Click here to see how Liverpool could line up against Chelsea