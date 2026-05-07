Liverpool lineup vs. Chelsea: Predicted XI for Premier League fixture amid Florian Wirtz, Ibrahima Konate doubts

By Ben Knapton | 07 May 2026 07:40 , Last updated: 07 May 2026 08:00

Liverpool duo Ibrahima Konate and Florian Wirtz may have emerged as fresh injury doubts for Saturday's Premier League battle with Chelsea at Anfield.

Neither man was seen in the Reds' training session on Wednesday for unexplained reasons, and Arne Slot will not face the media in his pre-game press conference until Friday morning; until then, Wirtz and Konate's availabilities for the weekend will remain clouded in uncertainty.

Known doubts Alisson Becker (unspecified), Giorgi Mamardashvili (knee) and Alexander Isak (groin) were also missing from midweek practice, so Freddie Woodman could make his third successive Premier League start in goal.

Isak's likely absence should also lead to Cody Gakpo spearheading the attack, likely with Jeremie Frimpong, Rio Ngumoha and Wirtz - if fit enough - operating as his supporting cast.

A spot could open up for Ngumoha if Slot sacrifices Alexis Mac Allister, whose display in the 3-2 loss to Manchester United was lambasted, so Dominik Szoboszlai and Ryan Gravenberch may form the double pivot.

Joe Gomez is on hand to deputise for Konate if need be, while Milos Kerkez is pushing to come back in for the departing Andy Robertson at left-back.

Hugo Ekitike (Achilles), Mohamed Salah (thigh), Wataru Endo (ankle), Giovanni Leoni (knee) and Conor Bradley (knee) are all guaranteed absentees for the home side.

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Woodman; Jones, Van Dijk, Konate, Kerkez; Gravenberch, Szoboszlai; Frimpong, Wirtz, Ngumoha; Gakpo

> Click here to see how Chelsea could line up against Liverpool