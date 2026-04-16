Preview: Brentford vs Fulham - prediction, team news, lineups

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 14:00 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 17:49

Two Premier League teams aiming to finish in the top seven square off at the Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday lunchtime, as Brentford play host to Fulham in a West London derby.

The Cottagers are looking to complete the double over the Bees for the second successive season after winning 3-1 in the reverse fixture at Craven Cottage seven months ago.

Match preview

Brentford head into this weekend’s contest on the back of drawing each of their last four Premier League games against Everton (2-2), Leeds United (0-0), Wolves (2-2) and Bournemouth (0-0) – they also drew 2-2 in 90 minutes with West Ham in the FA Cup last month before losing on penalties.

The Bees, who have only ever drawn five league matches in a row once before (March/April 1957), have struggled to take advantage of leads in the top flight this season, with only Newcastle United (30) having conceded more goals after scoring first than Keith Andrews’s side (24).

Nevertheless, Brentford remain on course for their highest-ever Premier League finish, as they sit seventh in the table and known that a victory against Fulham would see them climb above Chelsea into sixth place, before the Blues take on Manchester United on Saturday night.

Seeking to qualify for Europe for the first time in their 137-year history, Brentford have collected 27 of their 47 Premier League points on home soil this season - the eighth-best home tally in the division - but they are without a win across their last five matches at the Gtech Community Stadium (D3 L2).

The Bees have also failed to come out on top in any of their last four encounters with Fulham; they lost their most recent home clash by a 3-2 scoreline last season, but they have not suffered back-to-back home league defeats against the Cottagers since April 1998.

© Imago / Action Plus

Fulham slipped from ninth to 12th in the Premier League table following last weekend’s 2-0 defeat against Liverpool at Anfield – their 14th loss in what has been an inconsistent 2025-26 campaign for Marco Silva’s side.

The Cottagers have largely struggled to prevail in battles against top-10 opposition, having lost 10 of their last 15 Premier League meetings with teams starting the day in the top half (W3 D2), including each of their last four since beating Chelsea 2-1 on home soil in January.

Bright starts in matches have been hard to come by the Fulham this season, as no Premier League team has scored fewer first-half goals (four) since the turn of the year. This lack of production is largely down to poor finishing, with the Cottagers underperforming their first-half xG of 8.2 by a league-high margin of over four goals.

Fulham will take comfort from their recent record against Brentford, though, winning four of their last seven encounters (D1 L2) and each of their last three in the top flight by an aggregate score of 8-4 – more than they recorded in their first 14 meetings with the Bees in the 21st century (W2 D4 L8).

Silva, meanwhile, has won 1.86 points per game against Brentford as a Premier League manager (P7 W4 D1 L2), and he only boasts a higher ratio against Nottingham Forest (2.38) and Southampton (2.10) among the 19 different teams he has faced at least five times in the division.

Brentford Premier League form:

W

D

L

D

D

D

Brentford form (all competitions):

L

W

D

D

D

D

Fulham Premier League form:

W

W

L

D

W

L

Fulham form (all competitions):

W

L

L

D

W

L

Team News

© Imago / Sportimage

Brentford will have to cope without Jordan Henderson (knock), Vitaly Janelt (ankle) and Rico Henry (thigh) due top injury, and they are joined in the treatment room by long-term absentees Fabio Carvalho, Antoni Milambo and Josh Dasilva (all knee).

Saturday’s game may also come too soon for Aaron Hickey (thigh), while Mikkel Damsgaard - who scored against Fulham earlier this season - will be assessed after withdrawing at half time against Everton through illness.

Bees talisman Igor Thiago, who has scored 21 PL goals and is just one goal behind Erling Haaland in the Golden Boot race, is set to be joined in attack by Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara, while former Fulham loanee Reiss Nelson may also be handed a start if Damsgaard is not deemed fit to feature.

As for the Cottagers, Kenny Tete (ankle), Harrison Reed (knee) and Kevin (foot) all remain sidelined as they continue to recover from injury.

Rodrigo Muniz has started the last two games up front, but Silva will consider recalling Raul Jimenez this weekend, while Harry Wilson has recorded a team-high 10 goals and six assists in the Premier League this season and is expected to continue on the right flank.

Samuel Chukwueze will continue to push Oscar Bobb for a start on the opposite wing, while the rest of Silva’s lineup could remain intact, meaning Josh King gets the nod in the number 10 role over Emile Smith Rowe.

Brentford possible starting lineup:

Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

Fulham possible starting lineup:

Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

We say: Brentford 2-1 Fulham

A closely-contested battle between two-evenly matched sides could be in store this weekend, with plenty of action expected at both ends given that five of the last seven Premier League meetings have seen both teams score.

While Fulham have dominated this fixture in recent years, Brentford's superior home record, their pursuit of a top-six finish, and Thiago’s clinical form may give them the slight edge needed to secure maximum points.

For data analysis of the most likely results, scorelines and more for this match please click here.