Brentford lineup vs. Fulham: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 17:43

Brentford could be without up to eight players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Fulham at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Antoni Milambo, Fabio Carvalho and Josh Dasilva are all long-term absentees with knee injuries, while Jordan Henderson (knock), Vitaly Janelt (ankle) and Rico Henry (thigh) are also in the treatment room.

Aaron Hickey will have a thigh problem assessed ahead of kickoff, while Mikkel Damsgaard will hope to recover from illness that forced him to withdraw at half time in Brentford’s 2-2 draw with Everton last weekend.

Head coach Keith Andrews is not blessed with a deep squad, so he is unlikely to make too many, if any, changes to his starting lineup. Ex-Fulham loanee Reiss Nelson is one who could be handed a rare start, though, if Damsgaard is not fit to feature.

Few will be surprised to see leading marksman Igor Thiago start up front. The Brazil international netted a brace against Everton last time out, moving him onto 21 Premier League goals for the season and just one behind Erling Haaland in the race for the Golden Boot.

Kevin Schade and Dango Ouattara are both set to provide support in attack for Thiago, while Mathias Jensen and Yehor Yarmolyuk are both set to continue in centre-midfield.

In defence, goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to be protected by a back four of Michael Kayode, Sepp van den Berg, Nathan Collins and Keane Lewis-Potter.

Brentford possible starting lineup: Kelleher; Kayode, Van den Berg, Collins, Lewis-Potter; Yarmolyuk, Jensen; Ouattara, Damsgaard, Schade; Thiago

> Click here to see how Fulham could line up against Brentford