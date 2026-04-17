Brentford vs Fulham: Cottagers out to achieve winning feat for first time in 28 years in West London derby

By Ben Sully | 17 Apr 2026 22:47 , Last updated: 17 Apr 2026 22:55

Fulham will have the chance to achieve a winning feat for the first time in 28 years when they take on local rivals Brentford in Saturday's lunchtime kick-off.

The Cottagers' European qualification hopes were dealt a blow in last weekend's 2-0 defeat to Liverpool.

As a result, Marco Silva's side head into the weekend in 12th spot in the Premier League table, with three points separating them from Brentford in seventh position.

The Cottagers have emerged victorious from each of their last three meetings with the Bees, including a 3-2 success on their most recent visit to the Gtech Community Stadium in May 2025.

Fulham out to end 28-year wait in derby clash

On that occasion, Fulham fought back from 2-1 down to clinch a 3-2 victory thanks to second-half efforts from Tom Cairney and Harry Wilson.

Fulham now have the chance to record back-to-back away league wins over Brentford for the first time in 28 years.

Four years after beating Brentford 2-1 at Griffin Park, Fulham picked up a 2-0 victory in their next away league encounter in April 1998.

Silva has confirmed that defender Kenny Tete and winger Kevin remain unavailable for selection.

In positive news, midfielder Harrison Reed is set to return to the matchday squad after missing the defeat to Liverpool with a knock.

© Imago / IMAGO / Sports Press Photo

Brentford could equal 69-year-old record

Brentford, meanwhile, have put together a five-game unbeaten league run since losing 2-0 to Brighton & Hove Albion on February 21.

However, they will be somewhat frustrated with the fact they have seen each of their last four Premier League games finish all square.

Another point on Saturday would see Brentford record five consecutive league wins for the first time since 1957.

Aaron Hickey has been passed fit ahead of the derby clash, although the game will come too soon for Jordan Henderson.

Brentford boss Keith Andrews has also confirmed that Rico Henry and Vitaly Janelt remain sidelined with hamstring and foot problems respectively.