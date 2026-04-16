Fulham lineup vs. Brentford: Predicted XI for Premier League clash

By Oliver Thomas | 16 Apr 2026 14:05 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 17:43

Fulham are set to be without three players for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Brentford at the Gtech Community Stadium.

Right-back Kenny Tete and midfielder Harrison Reed are both nursing respective ankle and knee injuries, while Brazilian winger Kevin is still recovering from surgery on a foot problem.

Calvin Bassey was fit to shake off a minor back issue to start at centre-back in Fulham’s 2-0 defeat at Liverpool last weekend, and he is expected to continue in a four-man defence alongside Timothy Castagne, Joachim Anderson and Antonee Robinson.

Sander Berge and Alex Iwobi have established themselves as Marco Silva’s first-choice centre-midfield pairing and they are both expected to link arms in the middle of the pitch once again this weekend, forcing Sasa Lukic and Tom Cairney to act as backup options on the bench.

Teenage starlet Josh King will hope to keep his place in an advanced central role ahead of Emile Smith Rowe, while star man Harry Wilson - who has contributed to 16 PL goals (10 goals, six assists) this season - is expected to take up the right-wing position.

Oscar Bobb and Samuel Chukwueze will battle for a start on the opposite flank, while Silva will weigh up whether to recall Raul Jimenez after selecting fellow striker Rodrigo Muniz from the start in the last two games.

Fulham possible starting lineup: Leno; Castagne, Andersen, Bassey, Robinson; Berge, Iwobi; Wilson, King, Bobb; Jimenez

> Click here to see how Brentford could line up against Fulham