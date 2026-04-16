Lionel Messi follows Cristiano Ronaldo into club ownership as Barcelona legend buys Catalan side Cornella

By Ben Sully | 16 Apr 2026 22:34 , Last updated: 16 Apr 2026 22:37

Inter Miami star Lionel Messi has moved into club ownership with the takeover of Spanish fifth-tier side UE Cornella.

The Argentine's old rival, Cristiano Ronaldo, made headlines in February when he acquired a 25% of Spanish second division side Almeria.

Messi has now followed Ronaldo down a similar path, having purchased 100% of Catalan club Cornella.

While Messi is still playing for Inter Miami, the takeover shows that he is starting to turn his focus to life after his playing career, and club ownership appears to be high on his agenda.

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Messi brings "long-term vision" to Cornella

In a statement confirming the takeover, Cornella said: "This move reinforces Messi’s close ties to Barcelona and his commitment to the development of sport and local talent in Catalonia - a connection rooted in his years at FC Barcelona and sustained ever since.

"Founded in 1951, UE Cornella is one of the clubs with the greatest tradition in Catalan football, as well as at the national level.

The statement went on to say: "Messi’s commitment to young talent is also reflected in the club’s strong youth structure, with teams competing in the top youth categories at both national and regional levels.

"This commitment has also been demonstrated by the Argentina captain through other youth development initiatives, such as the Messi Cup - a tournament that held its first edition last December in Miami, featuring eight of the world’s top U16 teams (Newell’s Old Boys, Inter Milan, River Plate, Inter Miami, Atlético de Madrid, Chelsea, Manchester City and FC Barcelona).

"Leo Messi’s arrival marks the beginning of a new chapter in the club’s history, aimed at driving both sporting and institutional growth, strengthening its foundations, and continuing to invest in talent.

"The project is guided by a long-term vision and a strategic plan that combines ambition, sustainability, and a strong connection to its local roots."

? The news of the century! Leo Messi, new owner of #UECornellà ?



All the info: https://t.co/eWz8kYYLIs pic.twitter.com/kxJ8AYGcuy — UE Cornellà ? (@ue_cornella) April 16, 2026

What league do Cornella play in?

Cornella currently ply their trade in the Tercera Federación - Group five, the fifth tier of the Spanish football pyramid.

Having collected 55 points from 30 games, Cornella occupy one of four playoff spots and are five points adrift of the summit with four games left to play.

In regard to the Cornella's history, the club has played a part in the development of several notable names, including Messi's former teammate Jordi Alba, Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya and Barcelona defender Gerard Martin.

The Catalan outfit played as high as the third tier until 2024, while they have also made numerous appearances in the Copa del Rey.

In fact, Barcelona played against Cornella in Messi's final season with the club, although he did not feature in the 2-0 victory over Cornella at the Nou Municipal de Cornella, which is situated next to Espanyol's RCDE Stadium.