Man United head coach Michael Carrick says Kobbie Mainoo "epitomises this football club" after confirmation of blockbuster new deal

By Matt Law | 01 May 2026 14:20 , Last updated: 01 May 2026 14:21

Manchester United head coach Michael Carrick has lavished praise on Kobbie Mainoo, with the midfielder signing a new long-term contract at Old Trafford.

Mainoo's future with the 20-time English champions had been in severe doubt during Ruben Amorim's time in charge of the club, with the England international overlooked by the Portuguese.

However, the 21-year-old has been a vital player since Carrick's arrival as head coach, and a new deal for the academy product was announced on Thursday.

Mainoo's terms at Old Trafford now run until the summer of 2031, and it is understood that his salary has increased to approximately £150,000 a week.

Carrick was asked about Mainoo during his press conference to preview Sunday's Premier League clash with Liverpool.

© Imago / APL

Mainoo has signed new Man United contract until 2031

"I have been hugely impressed with Kobbie, since I have been here. I've known him quite some time in different capacities but been aware of him a long time," Carrick told reporters.

"He epitomises this football club, young players coming through the academy living and breathing the club, coming through with real talent. The last couple of games he has been fantastic.

"The natural thing and the evolution is to sign a new contract. Everyone is over the moon, including me because I think he deserves it.

"Like all the players I had to get that connection and understanding in the relationship. Understanding what that looked like for Kobbie over the last, two to three years. And then the ups and downs, the big highs and some challenging times.

© Imago / Sportimage

Carrick insists "there is loads more to come" from Mainoo

"We just let him thrive and have that platform to be himself. He has evolved, he has improved all the time, you can see that with the more responsibility, more confidence, more belief he keeps adding to his game. We just gave him that platform and that opportunity to go and be the best version, he has done fantastic.

"There is loads more to come, I keep saying that for some time because he is such a young man. He is in a great spot at the moment. Hopefully he is here for a long time and he is part of successful teams. Winning trophies.

"That has to be the aim. It is not going to be easy or straightforward but that's gotta be the challenge and the aim of Kobbie to be the best version of himself and keep pushing and improving.

"Certainly, we need to have the platform of a team and a football club needs to be in a good place to push forward as well. We want to be competing for the biggest of trophies. We have done it in the past and we need to do it again."

Mainoo has provided three assists in 26 appearances for Man United this season, while his overall record for the Red Devils is seven goals and five assists in 98 appearances in all competitions.