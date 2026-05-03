Michael Carrick sets new record for English managers in Manchester United 3-2 Liverpool

By Saikat Mandal | 03 May 2026 19:46

Manchester United completed their first league double over Liverpool since the 2015-16 season after a dramatic 3-2 victory at Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon.

Kobbie Mainoo, who signed a new contract earlier this week, scored the decisive winner for the Red Devils after Liverpool had recovered from a two-goal first-half deficit to level the contest after the break.

Matheus Cunha gave the home side a flying start by scoring inside six minutes, before Benjamin Sesko added another less than 10 minutes later to place United in a commanding position.

Liverpool improved significantly in the second half, and goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo dragged the Reds level, only for Mainoo to have the final say and secure all three points.

Michael Carrick sets new record after Man Utd win vs Liverpool

© Imago / Pro Sports Images

When Michael Carrick was appointed interim head coach following the departure of Ruben Amorim, few anticipated such an extraordinary transformation.

Under Carrick, United have rediscovered belief and rhythm, and with each successive victory confidence has surged, culminating in the club sealing Champions League qualification after a two-year absence.

According to Opta Joe, Carrick has become only the sixth manager, and the first Englishman, to win eight of his opening nine Premier League matches.

Having beaten Liverpool, Manchester City, Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, Carrick has made a powerful case to be handed the job permanently.

Mainoo and Sesko shine yet again for Man Utd

© Iconsport / PA Images

One of the defining features of Carrick’s spell has been the reintegration of Mainoo, who had been largely overlooked under Amorim, and almost looked certain to depart in January window.

The midfielder, who did not start a single league game this season under the previous regime, has been outstanding in recent months and played a major role in United’s revival.

Another player transformed by the managerial change is Sesko, who has now scored 10 goals in his last 15 appearances for the Red Devils.

Since Amorim’s departure, no player has scored more Premier League goals than Sesko, underlining Carrick’s sharp eye for restoring confidence and extracting the best from his squad.