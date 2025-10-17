Villa vs. Spurs: Head-to-head record and past meetings

Sports Mole looks at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur.

Former Arsenal boss Unai Emery can expect a less-than-warn welcome on Sunday afternoon, when the Spaniard takes his Aston Villa side to meet Tottenham Hotspur in gameweek eight of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Both sides entered the international break on the back of pleasing victories, as Spurs eked out a 2-1 win over Leeds United thanks to efforts from Mathys Tel and Mohammed Kudus either side of a Noak Okafor response.

Thomas Frank's third-placed troops therefore remain within touching distance of leaders Arsenal in the Premier League table, although the Gunners will move out of sight should they get the better of Fulham on Saturday evening.

Meanwhile, Villa were indebted to a Donyell Malen double in their own 2-1 victory over newly-promoted Burnley two weekends ago, and the Lions are now rejoicing in a four-game winning streak across all tournaments.

Ahead of Sunday's fixture, Sports Mole takes an in-depth look at the head-to-head record and previous meetings between Spurs and Aston Villa.

Head-to-head record

Previous meetings: 178

Spurs wins: 79

Draws: 36

Aston Villa wins: 63

Since the turn of the century, the Lions have won 11 of their 47 meetings with the Londoners, succumbing to defeat on 24 occasions.

However, it should be noted that Villa have triumphed in five of their last seven in all competitions against Spurs, suffering losses in the other two fixtures in that time.

Tottenham have won two their past three Premier League matches against the West Midlands side, with boss Ange Postecoglou overseeing a dominant 4-1 victory at home in November 2024.

Villa boss Unai Emery managed to exact revenge in the FA Cup four months later, winning 2-1 thanks to strikes from Morgan Rogers and Jacob Ramsey, the latter of whom netted in the first minute.

Emery would also help lead his side to a 2-0 win at Villa Park in the Premier League in May 2025 in the penultimate game of the 2024-25 season.

At least three goals have been scored in six of the clubs' last seven matchups, with Spurs scoring four goals in three of those outings.

Tottenham managed to beat the Lions 4-0 at Villa Park in their 2023-24 Premier League visit to the stadium in March 2024, and they won eight of their prior nine at the ground.

Remarkably, there has not been a single draw between Tottenham and Villa in 22 games, as the two sides last shared the spoils all the way back in May 2012, when Ciaran Clark and Emmanuel Adebayor were on target for their respective teams.

The North London giants also lead the way in terms of individual scorers in this head-to-head - no player has managed more than Bobby Smith's 12 for Spurs against Villa, while current Tottenham captain Son Heung-min is not too far behind with seven.

Last 20 meetings

May 16, 2025: Aston Villa 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 09, 2025: Aston Villa 2-1 Spurs (FA Cup Fourth Round)

Nov 3, 2024: Spurs 4-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2024: Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2023: Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Aston Villa 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2023: Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2022: Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2021: Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 19, 2021: Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 21, 2021: Aston Villa 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Feb 16, 2020: Aston Villa 2-3 Spurs (Premier League)

Aug 10, 2019: Spurs 3-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Jan 08, 2017: Spurs 2-0 Aston Villa (FA Cup Third Round)

Mar 13, 2016: Aston Villa 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2015: Spurs 3-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 11, 2015: Spurs 0-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Nov 02, 2014: Aston Villa 1-2 Spurs (Premier League)

May 11, 2014: Spurs 3-0 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Oct 20, 2013: Aston Villa 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

Last 10 Premier League meetings

May 16, 2025: Aston Villa 2-0 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 3, 2024: Spurs 4-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 10, 2024: Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs (Premier League)

Nov 26, 2023: Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 13, 2023: Aston Villa 2-1 Spurs (Premier League)

Jan 01, 2023: Spurs 0-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Apr 09, 2022: Aston Villa 0-4 Spurs (Premier League)

Oct 03, 2021: Spurs 2-1 Aston Villa (Premier League)

May 19, 2021: Spurs 1-2 Aston Villa (Premier League)

Mar 21, 2021: Aston Villa 0-2 Spurs (Premier League)

