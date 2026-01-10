Tottenham transfer news: Spurs 'approached' by Ligue 1 club over goalkeeper deal

By Saikat Mandal | 10 Jan 2026 07:28

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Antonin Kinsky has reportedly emerged as a target for French club Auxerre in the January transfer window.

Kinsky joined Spurs in the January window of 2025 from Slavia Prague on a six-and-a-half year deal for an estimated £12.5m.

The 22-year-old made 10 appearances in all competitions last season, mainly due to the injury to first-choice Guglielmo Vicario.

However, the Czech Republic goalkeeper has found game time hard to come by under Thomas Frank and has made only two league appearances.

Auxerre want Kinsky on loan?

© Imago

According to a report from L'Equipe, Auxerre are looking for a new back-up goalkeeper in the January window, and they have earmarked Kinsky as a potential option.

The French club have already approached Spurs over a six-month loan deal, but as of now, it is unknown what the north London club plan to do with Kinsky.

In case the goalkeeper moves to the French club, he will fight with Donovan Leon for a regular place in the starting line-up.

With game time hard to come by at Spurs, the former Dukla Prague goalkeeper could view the loan move as a potential opportunity for him.

Spurs transfer window - who else could leave?

© Imago / IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Tottenham have already sold Brennan Johnson to Crystal Palace this month, and they could be looking for an attacking midfielder or a winger to replace him.

There have been suggestions that Mathys Tel could be looking to leave the club as well after failing to secure regular game time under Frank this season.

Since joining the club permanently this summer from Bayern Munich, Tel has been used in a bit-part role, but Frank does not want to let him go this month.

Spurs defender Radu Dragusin has returned from a long-term injury and several Italian clubs are reportedly looking to sign him in January on loan or permanently.