Spurs transfer news: Serie A heavyweights 'rapidly closing in' on Europa League-winning defender

Tottenham Hotspur defender Radu Dragusin's future in North London remains uncertain.

Despite promising so much after his €25m (£21.5m) transfer from Genoa two years ago, the Romanian's impact has been mixed, with an ACL injury suffered a year ago sidelining him until October 2025.

Regardless of his layoff, Dragusin received a Europa League winner's medal after Spurs defeated Manchester United in the competition's final, guaranteeing Champions League football for the 2025-26 season.

The defender has played only once under Thomas Frank since returning from his knee injury, bringing him to 38 appearances altogether for the London club, and reports now suggest he may have made his final appearance for Spurs.

Serie A club 'accelerate' negotiations for Dragusin

According to a report from Sportmediaset via Get Football Italy, Roma are making significant progress in their attempt to sign Radu Dragusin from Spurs.

The Giallorossi have reportedly accelerated negotiations over the last few hours and have already reached an agreement on personal terms with the 23-year-old.

The Romanian international has reportedly given his full approval to the move as he seeks more consistent playing time following a recovery from his long-term injury.

Discussions between the two clubs are now focused on finalising a loan formula, with only minor details understood to remain before the deal reaches a definitive conclusion.

Dragusin 'identified' as ideal defensive reinforcement

The pursuit of the former Genoa man is understood to be driven by Gian Piero Gasperini, who views Dragusin as the ideal profile to strengthen his defensive rotation.

The manager is said to value the defender's physical presence and proven track record in Serie A, where he established a reputation as one of the division's most promising young stoppers.

For Dragusin, a return to Italy this month offers a chance to revitalise his career after a stop-start period in North London under first Ange Postecoglou and now Frank.

Roma already have the joint-best defence in Serie A, conceding 12 goals after 19 matches, and the Romanian's potential addition to the fold could bolster the capital club in the second half of the season as the title outsiders hope to get back into contention for the Scudetto.