Yan Diomande transfer news: Winger name drops Premier League giant as "dream" move

By Seye Omidiora | 10 Jan 2026 19:03 , Last updated: 10 Jan 2026 19:41

Ivory Coast and RB Leipzig winger Yan Diomande has opened the door to a move to a Premier League heavyweight after expressing his dream transfer.

The 19-year-old is currently on international duty with the Elephants at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations, where the defending champions have reached the quarter-finals.

While Diomande has been overshadowed by Manchester United's Amad Diallo, his talent was evident in the last 16 against Burkina Faso, scoring the second goal in the 3-0 victory.

Now, the teenager has given an insight into his future ambitions, even if it depends on his dream club also making the move happen.

Diomande admits "dream" move to Premier League great

© Imago / Picture Point LE

According to The Liverpool Echo, Diomande has publicly admitted that a transfer to Liverpool would be a "dream come true" for both him and his father.

The 19-year-old Ivorian international has enjoyed a spectacular breakout season in Germany, recording seven goals and four assists in just 16 appearances for the Bundesliga outfit.

Speaking on a TikTok live stream, the former Leganes attacker revealed his deep-rooted affiliation with the club and his desire to follow in the footsteps of previous African icons at the club.

“Yes, I do,” he said. “I want to play at Anfield, I want to play for Liverpool. I’m a big fan of Liverpool.

“I’m a big fan of Liverpool because my father’s dream is to see me play at Anfield. So that’s my dream.

“You know, to fulfil my father’s dream is a dream for me too.”

It remains to be seen, however, if the German club are willing to swiftly let go of the player they signed in the summer for €20m (£17.4m).

There are also reports that Diomande is not the only wide option that the Reds are currently interested in.

Who are Liverpool's other reported targets for the wide positions?

© Imago

According to the above source, the Merseyside giants are weighing up moves for other winger targets.

Club Brugge star Christos Tzolis has also voiced his admiration for the Reds, describing them as a top side he would be willing to join if an offer arrived this winter.

“I want to go to a top team. That’s all I can say,” he told Het Nieuwsblad. “I’m not aware of any concrete interest at the moment, so I’m not even considering it.

“If a crazy team comes along, like Barcelona, Liverpool… Anyway, you know what I mean. But I don’t think that will happen in the winter.

The 23-year-old has been exceptionally productive in Belgium this term, contributing to 26 goals across all competitions, which has naturally attracted attention from several Champions League competitors.

Furthermore, Paris Saint-Germain forward Bradley Barcola is believed to be a target by the Anfield giants, though they could face competition with Man United also rumoured to be keen on the Frenchman.